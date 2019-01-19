Rally House ready to sell AFC Championship gear

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— If the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New England Patriots Sunday night, Rally House in St. Joseph will have your official AFC Championship gear ready Sunday night.

"We will close down at our normal time of 6 o'clock and then we will head back in, our staff will, just in preparation of a Chiefs win because we know they are going to win, they will pull it out," Rally House manager Chloe King said. "We will open as soon as we get the okay from our corporate office until midnight or until we sell out."

King adds if the Chiefs win Sunday, the store will open Monday morning at 7 with more AFC Championship gear.