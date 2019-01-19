Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rally House ready to sell AFC Championship gear

If the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New England Patriots Sunday night, Rally House in St. Joseph will have your official AFC Championship gear ready Sunday night.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— If the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New England Patriots Sunday night, Rally House in St. Joseph will have your official AFC Championship gear ready Sunday night.

"We will close down at our normal time of 6 o'clock and then we will head back in, our staff will, just in preparation of a Chiefs win because we know they are going to win, they will pull it out," Rally House manager Chloe King said. "We will open as soon as we get the okay from our corporate office until midnight or until we sell out."

King adds if the Chiefs win Sunday, the store will open Monday morning at 7 with more AFC Championship gear. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -5°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -5°
Cameron
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -4°
Fairfax
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -3°
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings has been discontinued for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area this Saturday morning as the snow has moved out. Roads are slick and snow covered so take it slow if you have any travel plans. Very cold air is now moving in behind the system.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events