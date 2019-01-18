Rally House running low on Mahomes apparel

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so popular that stores are having a hard time keeping apparel in stock.
"We've been out of the jerseys for about a month, so we do not have jerseys in adult sizes," Chloe King, St. Joseph Rally House manager said. "We do have a few youths left."
If you're heading to the game Sunday and want to grab your Mahomes' gear at Rally House, you better do so quickly because he has sold more merchandise than any other player this season.
