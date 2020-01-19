Clear
Rally House sells out of Chiefs Championship merchandise

The retailer sold out of its initial stock of Chiefs championship gear in less than 30 minutes.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 7:33 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 7:42 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many shoppers looking to purchase official Chiefs merchandise celebrating the team's win against the Tennessee Titans Sunday were left disappointed. 

The retailer sold out of its initial stock of merchandise in less than 30 minutes as it became clear the Chiefs were going to win the game. 

Store managers said only a limited number of shirts were available pending the outcome of the game, despite selling out, Rally House Staff say they're looking forward to the sales boost they'll likely receive once they restock.

"Kansas City deserves it," Blakli Thompson, the store manager said. "Everyone deserves to bring home a win, it's been a while so everyone really excited the atmosphere's been phenomenal."  

Rally House staff said they plan to have new shipments of merchandise come in through the week starting on Monday. 

Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
