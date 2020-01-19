(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many shoppers looking to purchase official Chiefs merchandise celebrating the team's win against the Tennessee Titans Sunday were left disappointed.
The retailer sold out of its initial stock of merchandise in less than 30 minutes as it became clear the Chiefs were going to win the game.
Store managers said only a limited number of shirts were available pending the outcome of the game, despite selling out, Rally House Staff say they're looking forward to the sales boost they'll likely receive once they restock.
"Kansas City deserves it," Blakli Thompson, the store manager said. "Everyone deserves to bring home a win, it's been a while so everyone really excited the atmosphere's been phenomenal."
Rally House staff said they plan to have new shipments of merchandise come in through the week starting on Monday.
Related Content
- Rally House sells out of Chiefs Championship merchandise
- Rally House ready to sell AFC Championship gear
- Chiefs undefeated season leads to big demand for merchandise
- Rally House ready for potential Chiefs division title
- Rally House getting ready for Chiefs' playoff season
- Rally House prepping for potential Chiefs Super Bowl run
- Chiefs top Colts, advance to the AFC Championship game
- Chiefs win AFC championship, will play in Super Bowl LIV
- Rally House running low on Mahomes apparel
- Excitement builds for Friday's big Red Rally Chiefs event