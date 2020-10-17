Rappelers scale down Hillyard Building for 3rd annual "Over the Edge" event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several St. Joseph residents had quite an exhilarating Saturday morning.

Saturday was the 3rd annual "Over the Edge" fundraiser for Voices of Courage, a local children's advocacy center helping children recover from abuse and trauma.

35 brave souls stepped off the ledge of the Hillyard Building in Downtown St. Joseph, hanging 100 feet in the air to raise money for the local non-profit.

“It’s nervous until you get out the window. Once you get out there and start going down, the adrenaline kicks in,” said Todd Joe, Rappeler.

Rappelers spent the morning training and gearing up to scale down the 8-story building, while spectators enjoyed food, drinks, games and raffles.

"Over the Edge" rope technicians said once you've taken that first brave step, rappelers just can't wait to do it again.

“Conquering that fear and facing it head on is an absolute blast. Once you’ve done it, people will want to go again and again,” said Mike Cowan, "Over the Edge" rope access technician.

Voices of Courage said they raised around $43,000 from the single event.