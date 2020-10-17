Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rappelers scale down Hillyard Building for 3rd annual "Over the Edge" event

“It’s nervous until you get out the window. Once you get out there and start going down, the adrenaline kicks in,” said Todd Joe, Rappeler.

Posted: Oct 17, 2020 6:11 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several St. Joseph residents had quite an exhilarating Saturday morning. 

Saturday was the 3rd annual "Over the Edge" fundraiser for Voices of Courage, a local children's advocacy center helping children recover from abuse and trauma. 

35 brave souls stepped off the ledge of the Hillyard Building in Downtown St. Joseph, hanging 100 feet in the air to raise money for the local non-profit. 

“It’s nervous until you get out the window. Once you get out there and start going down, the adrenaline kicks in,” said Todd Joe, Rappeler. 

Rappelers spent the morning training and gearing up to scale down the 8-story building, while spectators enjoyed food, drinks, games and raffles. 

"Over the Edge" rope technicians said once you've taken that first brave step, rappelers just can't wait to do it again. 

“Conquering that fear and facing it head on is an absolute blast. Once you’ve done it, people will want to go again and again,” said Mike Cowan, "Over the Edge" rope access technician. 

Voices of Courage said they raised around $43,000 from the single event. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Cold air will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Friday. We will see light winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Friday morning. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories