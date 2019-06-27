Clear
23-year-old Leah Dawson's body was found in Maysville Wednesday

Remains identified as missing 23-year-old woman

A woman missing for weeks has been identified as the person whose remains were found on a property in Maysville.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 12:38 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) A woman missing for weeks has been identified as the person whose remains were found on a property in Maysville.

The Jackson County medical examiner identified the remains as 23-year-old Leah Dawson who was last seen on June 4. 

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department found Dawson's body after searching a property on State Highway A Wednesday. Her remains were transferred from the County Coroner to the Kansas City medical examiner's office to determine a cause and manner of death.

Authorities confirmed it was Dawson found on the property with an autopsy Thursday morning.

Dawson has been missing since June 4 when she was last seen with her boyfriend in the Cameron area.

According to the Chief Deputy of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Kasey Keesaman, the boyfriend of Dawson is in custody on unrelated charges in DeKalb County as of Wednesday night.

Authorities have not released any information on suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 816-449-5802.

