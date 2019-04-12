Clear

Real estate seeing effects of historic flooding

Flooding is starting to have an effect on real estate in Northwest Missouri

(MOUND CITY, Mo) Concerns are growing for those with real estate in areas recently hit by flooding. The effects are most prevalent on farmlands.  

"A lot of [farmers] lost a lot of grain," Rick Barnes, real estate broker said. "There’s a lot of land that might not be farmed at all this year." 

Barnes has been in land sales for over 35 years, he said he’s never seen flood damage quite like this calling the flooding situation completely unexpected and unanticipated.

Floodwaters have damaged farmland in Holt County just outside Craig. Locals fear it could take years for the area to fully recover.

Those in home sales also said they were caught off guard by the flooding.  

"I was shocked at how much worse it was, and how much deeper it got this time." Alyssa Barnes, real estate agent said. 

Barnes said they’ve seen some of their clients search for higher ground, but they say homeowners are staying in the area. 

"We’re trying to relocate people," Alyssa Barnes said. "People who have been living in the bottom for years are trying to find housing into the hills now."

Interestingly enough, Alyssa said she's still seeing interest in some of their vacation property along the river, in Big Lake.

"Last week I had 3 people calling wanting to be put on a list of any lots that come up that might be discounted after this flood," Alyssa said. 

Concerns still remain as the effects of flooding continue in Northwest Missouri, some feel the problem is becoming more frequent.

"We cannot survive out here year after year getting a 500-year flood after 7 or 8 years," Rick said. "We’ve got to get this river managed the way it was with flood control as priority one."

Realtors are warning those who are displaced about the risks of moving back into their homes located within the floodplain. 

