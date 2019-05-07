Recent flooding causes cuts to city's 2020 budget plan

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City council members met Tuesday night in a public work session to discuss part of the budget plan for the fiscal year 2020.

This was the fourth work session out of five for the city, where they sat down to hear from several St. Joseph agencies who would receive money out of the city's gaming fund.

City Manager Bruce Woody said that recent flooding and the temporary closure of the St. Joe Frontier Casino had caused the revenue brought in to the gaming fund to decrease, resulting in cuts to the budget.

Currently, Mayor Bill McMurray said the city has budgeted roughly $920,000 - $930,000 in the gaming fund, and has planned a cut of about $340,000.

"We're still spending more than we're taking in, but that number could change 50 to 100,000 [dollars] more depending on the gaming receipts," McMurray said. "We low-balled what we're thinking that's going to come in at, but we think it might come in more than that."

The council has anticipated a roughly $43,000 fund balance at the end of the fiscal 2020 budget year.