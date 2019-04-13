Record number of people take part in annual Walk for Paws 5K

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A record number of people took part in the 5th annual Run/Walk for Paws 5K hosted by the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Prior to late-registration before the race, more than 400 people had signed up to take part in the event. In previous years, 200-350 people participated in the race.

The run/walk is the largest fundraiser for the Friends of Animal Shelter's Wags to Wishes campaign, which is raising money for a new animal shelter. The race raises between nearly $15,000 each year.

Whitney Zoghby, president of the volunteer group, says that the current shelter located on SW Lower Lake Rd. is not meeting the needs of the animals that are housed there.

"The current shelter is in pretty poor condition," she said. "It's not allowing us to be able to house the animals appropriately. Separation of age and species and things like that aren't up to par."

The group hopes the new shelter will be on Corporate Dr. on St. Joseph's east-side.

If you would like to donate for a new shelter, visit their website by clicking here.