Record-setting flood closes Stockyards Expressway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joseph's southside flooding Friday morning surprised several businesses.

"I can't believe this is really happening," Joseph Reynolds said. "You hear about it, but you don't think its actually going to happen."

But the Missouri River flooding happened quickly.

"From the course over the last 12 hours, even in the last 24 hours, and now its up to our building its kind of insane," Dexter McSpadden said.

Store owners rushed to grab what they could and moved it off of the buildings' ground levels.

"We came in early this morning and started loading stuff," Johnson Controls supervisor Joshua Steltenpohl said. "Waters started coming up another six inches since we've been here."