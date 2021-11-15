Grand opening: first residential substance abuse recovery center opens in St. Joe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today, St. Joseph’s first ever in-patient residential substance abuse recovery treatment center opened.

Earlier this year, Buchanan County EMS reported the doubling of overdoses from the year 2020 to 2021. A severe problem throughout the St. Joseph community, local agencies are working harder than ever before to make a change.

Now, a new substance abuse treatment center has officially opened in the city to continue the work and help those struggling.

Located on 2102 Village Dr., DeNovo Recovery is St. Joe’s newest healing center for those struggling with addiction.

Started by Austin Barnes and his wife Abigail, the recovery center offers residential treatment from 28 to 45 days, day treatment, a 6 to 8 week intensive outpatient program, continuum of care, family support and aftercare.

"It just feels surreal," said the couple, the now owners of DeNovo Recovery. "We’re super excited. We’ve had a lot of great feedback so far from the community. Not only community providers but people seeking treatment

The center can house up to 16 residents at a time. A bed, closet, bathroom, shower, kitchen, living area and other amenities are right at the fingertips of patients, giving them them the best opportunity to recover.

The center staffing on-site counselors, dietitians, psychologists and technicians including opportunities for the patients to participate in structured groups, therapy sessions, educational groups, and much more. Austin and Abigail will also be on-site each and everyday; both have years of experience in the business.

"I just felt something pull at my heart, telling me I needed to be in this industry," Austin, the CEO of the center said.

In a previous story with KQ2, Austin Barnes explains his history of struggling with substance abuse and recovering from the addiction. Monday's grand-opening for the pair was a project in the making for some time.

"I mean, you have this dream for so long. And there were times throughout the past eight years where it was like, 'wel,l how realistic is that?' Because it’s a huge financial commitment to open up a facility and basically put everything you have out the on the line in order to help people," Austin said.

Austin and Abigail have been working together for around five years now. This is the first facility they own and run as a couple.

“Anything that he doesn’t know or doesn’t know how to do, I know and I can do it," said Abigail, who serves as the center's CFO. "And anything that I don’t know or I’m not good at, he’s really good at. We’re a really good balance.”

With the doors finally open to help those in the community, the Barnes were confirmed this morning with the need of the center in St. Joe.

“You know, when the phones started ringing it was like, ‘okay, this is what we’re supposed to do,'" the couple said. “The phone’s been ringing and it’s all been people that are wanting help. So it was kind of like confirmation like okay, this is happening…I mean we’ve barely had time to do anything today. We’ve been getting so many phone calls and doing assessments with individuals. I mean it was very heart-warming to see the response.”

DeNovo Recovery is not a detox Center.

Barnes said patients will have to seek medical withdrawals from either the hospital or other agencies.

For questions about the programs and treatments, call (816) 689-0691.