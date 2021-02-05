Red Cross, Missouri American Water wants residents to check their pipes ahead of cold blast

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross along with Missouri American Water is warning area residents to check water pipes in their homes before bitter cold temperatures set in.

Temperatures already started dropping in St. Joseph this week, but the worst is yet to come.

Some of the coldest air of the season is on it’s way to the area, bringing with it sub zero temperatures and the risk of serious damage to your home if you’re not careful.

"We want to make sure that everyone keeps their home safe," Angie Springs, The American Red Cross said.

Cold weather can freeze pipes, or worse, cause them to burst.

The Red Cross has some tips on how to keep homes safe.

Springs said homeowners should keep faucets dripping at night as temperatures drop, and keep cabinets open so that warm air can protect pipes from freezing.

It might seem simple for some, but for others letting water run might lead to concerns about a higher water bill, staff with Missouri American Water said not to worry.

"I always tell people to think of it in terms of a gallon of water is about a penny," Christine Barnhart, Missouri American Water said.

"[By] letting your water trickle overnight, you’re really not looking at any kind of an impact on a water bill."

The general consensus is that keeping a small stream of water flowing will save homeowners from a flood of expense down the road.

"The expense of a little higher water bill is cheaper than what the expense would be to repair a home if your water pipes were to burst." Springs said.

For those looking to take a vacation during the cold snap, Springs said it’s good to rely on neighbors in this time to make sure everyone stays safe and warm at home.

"You might want to think about leaving your thermostat at a certain level, and having someone check on your home," Springs said.

"Check on the elderly and on those who live alone," Springs said. "If they need help as well or that little extra reminder we can be the ones to extend that hand even during a pandemic."

Springs also said to check on garden hoses.