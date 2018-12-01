Clear

Red Cross assists over 20 people after Brittany Village fire

A fire at Brittany Village Apartments Friday night displaced between 20-30 people.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross in St. Joseph quickly arrived on scene to assist the people who were displaced after the fire. 

Ralph Dishong, the Disaster Program Specialist with the Red Cross, says that Brittany Village officials were able to place the people in other empty apartment units. 

"They had extra units over there that they could just move those folks from one to the other but there wasn't any bedding," Dishong said. "So our volunteers responded and we went out there and worked with the clients, worked with the people and provided some cots and blankets for those empty apartments that they are now in."

Dishong said that people on the scene said that fire alarms alerted people to the fire in the building. He reminds people that the American Red Cross will replace broken fire alarms for free if you contact them.

Assistance for the people displaced will continue until no longer needed. 

