Red Cross closing Mound City shelter as flood waters recede

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) The American Red Cross has announced the closure of the shelter in Mound City on Thursday due to flood waters receding in the area.

The shelter located at the Mound City Christian Church has been open since May 28 and will be closing on Thursday.

"As river levels fall and residents affected by the flooding begin the process of returning home, we will continue to be here for our local communities," Matt Meyer, the executive director of the area's Red Cross office said. "The Red Cross will continue to work with partners and do everything we can to connect people with the resources they need for recovery."

The American Red Cross continues to work with relief efforts across the state with recent flooding and tornadoes. There are currently eight shelters open across the state.

For those who would like donate to the Red Cross to assist with disaster relief, click here or call 1-800-RED CROSS. You can also text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.