Red Cross closing St. Joseph, Troy shelters; Mound City to remain open

The American Red Cross announced Sunday that will be closing the shelters in St. Joseph and Troy, Kansas by the end of the day, while keeping the shelter open in Mound City.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross announced Sunday that will be closing the shelters in St. Joseph and Troy, Kansas by the end of the day, while keeping the shelter open in Mound City.

The closures are due to flood waters receding and the need for help changing.

The shelter at Mound City Christian Church will remain open to meet the needs of those impacted in that area.

People who would like to help those affected by these floods can make donations by visiting their website, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

