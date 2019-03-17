Clear

Red Cross helping workers during flood, looking for more volunteers

The American Red Cross in St. Joseph went out to communities to provide meals while people individuals prepare for flooding.

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The American Red Cross in St. Joseph went out to communities to provide meals while people individuals prepare for flooding.

Red Cross volunteers took lunches and waters to people preparing for the flood in Craig, St. Joseph and other communites. 

The Red Cross will be going out into communities throughout the week to help during the flooding and will continue to look for more volunteers. 

If you're interested in volunteering for the Red Cross, call 816-232-8439. 

