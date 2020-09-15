Red Cross in dire need of volunteers as numerous disasters hit the U.S.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 2020 is seeing its share of disasters.

“We are responding to various disasters across the country and multiple disasters at that,” said Randee Krumwiede, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri.

From the wildfires burning down the west coast, to Hurricane Laura in the south and the newest storm supposed to arrive Tuesday night along the Louisiana/Mississippi border, Hurricane Sally.

The American Red Cross is running out of volunteers as COVID-19 limits their numbers.

“There was an estimated 30,000 extra volunteers that would be needed. So, now we are in a situation where we are in dire need of volunteers all across the country,” said Krumwiede.

The Red Cross is looking for heroes to answer the call. A hero like Russ Schuster who just got back home from serving the people of Louisiana after Hurricane Laura tore through the state.

“There’s a lot of trees down, trees on houses, trees on power lines. Power Lines broken off and on the ground and I would estimate that it’s going to be well into October or November before all the people have their electricity back,” said Russ Schuster, Service Associate with the American Red Cross.

Schuster's decision to volunteer was inspired.

“I read an article that said the first one-third of your life is for yourself, the next one-third of your life is for your family and the last third of your life, if you’re able to, give back to society. If I can give back, I will,” said Schuster.

And now, as Louisiana is bracing for another hurricane, “Yes, some people are going to get a double whammy. All I can say is my heart’s out for them,” said Schuster, the Red Cross is looking for more heroes like Schuster.

“We are looking for local heroes to step up and say yes to the call. To respond to disasters and help those people that are often in their darkest hour,” said Krumwiede.

For Hurricane Laura's disaster relief, The Red Cross has served 622,000 meals and snacks and handed out more than 154,000 packets of relief items and cleaning supplies.

To volunteer with the American Red Cross, please visit their website.