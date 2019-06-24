(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Red Cross of Missouri is holding a one-stop-shop flood relief event on Tuesday, June 25, to assist those who have been impacted by the recent flooding across the state.
The multi-agency resource center (MARC) event will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The closest event to St. Joseph is taking place at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
Red Cross Communications and Marketing Director, Angie Springs, says several agencies offering assistance in flood relief, such as insurance help and food resources, will be present at the event.
"It's just a way to really get a lot of help in one place," Springs said. "You know, it's difficult when you're recovering from a disaster and so if we can simplify that by having everybody under one roof, it makes it a lot easier on those that are impacted."
Another MARC event will be held in Brunswick, Missouri at the Brunswick R-2 High School, located at 1008 County Road. This event will be Wednesday, June 26, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
If you are unable to make it to the event, the Red Cross has set up a hotline to provide further help for those impacted by floods. You can call the hotline at 314-516-2769.
Related Content
- Red Cross offering relief resource center for those impacted by flooding
- American Red Cross preparing for next steps in flood relief
- Red Cross taking in residents impacted by Missouri River flooding
- New Red Cross damage assessment app expedites relief efforts
- Flood assistance resource centers to open next week
- Red Cross volunteers working to help communities impacted by recent flooding
- Northwest Health holding free flood relief drives
- American Red Cross preparing to help communities hit by flooding
- Red Cross helping workers during flood, looking for more volunteers
- Red Cross closing Mound City shelter as flood waters recede