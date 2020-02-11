Clear
Red Cross sounds alarm for increasing house fire deaths

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm about the increasing number of deaths in Missouri caused by fires.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, house fires killed 56 people in Missouri in 2019.

Since July 2019, the Red Cross has responded to 20 of those fires in Missouri. The not-for-profit organization is teaming up with local firefighters for its Sound the Alarm campaign.

During the campaign run, volunteers and firefighters go door-to-door and install free smoke detectors with 10-year batteries for anyone in need.

“We know that working smoke alarms greatly reduce fire deaths,” said Kevin Kirby with the Northwest Red Cross.
Last year the campaign installed more than 11,200 alarms in Missouri.

This year, the organization hopes to continue its efforts to make Missouri homes safer, Kirby said.

If you or someone you know is in need of a free smoke alarm and installation help, contact the local Red Cross chapter at 816-385-5955 or through getasmokealarm.org.

