Red Cross staff keeping a close eye on the Coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) American Red Cross officials and emergency management leaders met Thursday to discuss the virus.

Local officials with the American Red Cross said they're closely watching the latest developments on the Coronavirus.

They took part in a webinar with other Red Cross staff across the region held by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Their goal is to be as prepared as possible to respond should the worst happen.

Red Cross staff at the St. Joseph office said they plan to work with departments across the city to make sure they're able to assist in the best way.

"We have an operational order out for Red Cross that guides us on how we will integrate with that response," Ralph Dishong American Red Cross said, "We'll be working at the planning table with the health department, emergency management directors to see how we can fit in."

Red Cross staff, like other departments monitoring the virus, stress the public to continue proper prevention methods for flu prevention. They include frequent handwashing and staying home when sick to avoid spreading.