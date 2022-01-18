Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Red Cross to hold blood drive in memory of Will Walker

The blood drive will take place at East Hills Shopping Center on Monday, February 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 2:45 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2022 2:45 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in memory of Will Walker to commemorate what would have been his 17th birthday. 

Will Walker battled synovial sarcoma for more than seven years but passed away in November 2021.

Remembering Will Walker

As part of his treatment, Will received blood transfusions.

The Red Cross hosted another blood drive to honor Will shortly after his passing. 

The American Red Cross asks to schedule an appointment to help patients in need and to give blood in memory of Will. 

The blood drive will take place at East Hills Shopping Center near the Court Center on Monday, February 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule and appointment CLICK HERE or call 1-800-733-2767

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: °
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds will slowly build back into the area today. Clouds will linger overnight as a cold front moves through and the winds will pick up out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. That front will bring us a breezy northerly wind for your Wednesday as well as some cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 20 on Wednesday, but wind chills will only feel like the single digits during the afternoon. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chills still start out sub zero Thursday morning, with temperatures only making it into the teens by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to recover by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories