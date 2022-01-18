Red Cross to hold blood drive in memory of Will Walker

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in memory of Will Walker to commemorate what would have been his 17th birthday.

Will Walker battled synovial sarcoma for more than seven years but passed away in November 2021.

As part of his treatment, Will received blood transfusions.

The Red Cross hosted another blood drive to honor Will shortly after his passing.

The American Red Cross asks to schedule an appointment to help patients in need and to give blood in memory of Will.

The blood drive will take place at East Hills Shopping Center near the Court Center on Monday, February 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule and appointment CLICK HERE or call 1-800-733-2767