Red Cross to host annual "Mayor's Blood Drive"

The Red Cross is teaming-up with St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray to hold an annual "Mayor's Blood Drive" this Thursday at Civic Arena it'll be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 11:04 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 11:09 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The current blood shortage continues to grow more severe, and the American Red Cross is asking you to roll-up your sleeve.

Donations are needed more than ever now -- with an extreme blood shortage continuing across the country.

“You know every two seconds someone in the US needs blood. The need for blood is constant. For every unit of blood collected, up to three lives could be impacted as a result. So that blood donation goes a long way. The need for blood is critical and crucial and we have a severe shortage so please come out and donate blood,” Randee Krumwiede, American Red Cross Executive Director said.

You may register to participate in this week's mayor's blood drive at redcrossblood.org

Heat and humidity are here to stay for most of the work week with a Heat Advisory in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Today temperatures will warm into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 this afternoon. Much of the same expected on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, however most of the daytime hours will be dry. The chance for a few storms will extend into early Wednesday morning before moving out the area. Temperatures look to cool slightly Friday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 80s.
