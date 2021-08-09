Red Cross to host annual "Mayor's Blood Drive"

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The current blood shortage continues to grow more severe, and the American Red Cross is asking you to roll-up your sleeve.

The Red Cross is teaming-up with St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray to hold an annual "Mayor's Blood Drive" this Thursday at Civic Arena it'll be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Donations are needed more than ever now -- with an extreme blood shortage continuing across the country.

“You know every two seconds someone in the US needs blood. The need for blood is constant. For every unit of blood collected, up to three lives could be impacted as a result. So that blood donation goes a long way. The need for blood is critical and crucial and we have a severe shortage so please come out and donate blood,” Randee Krumwiede, American Red Cross Executive Director said.

You may register to participate in this week's mayor's blood drive at redcrossblood.org