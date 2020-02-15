Red Cross volunteer is one of many who have the heart to help

( ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) When disaster stirkes, Red Cross volunteers are often some of the first people to answer a call for help.

Volunteers go where people need help providing shelter, food and support to get people back on their feet and that includes here at home.

"When you go to a disaster scene many times walking in the fire department is there, certainly, ambulance drivers are there. There are a lot of people surrounding those who've had a disaster," said Red Cross volunteer Judy Hausman.

Hausman is one of those quiet heroes. She's one of many volunteers on the front line providing help as a member of the Red Cross Disaster Team.

"We take blankets, we take toys for the children and something just to soothe their anguish and and let them know we are a community and we're there to help them through this situation," said Hausman.

Volunteers like Judy answer the call for help day and night.

"I think when you live in a community you have opportunities to give back and working with the Red Cross is a wonderful opportunity to give back to people when they're in an unfortunate situation and they need help," said Hausman.

No matter how a disastert strikes, Judy is there to make sure families don't have to face tough times alone.

"You're helping people at perhaps a bad place in their life but it's very rewarding and it's a way to give back to your community," said Hausman.

The Red Cross is holding a Disaster Volunteer open house for anyone interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer. The first open house will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Red Cross Office at 401 N. 12th Street. A second open house will be held Thursday at 10:30a.m.