Red Cross volunteers install smokes alarms in St. Joseph, Savannah homes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Volunteers with the American Red Cross went out in St. Joseph and Savannah on Saturday to make sure households have properly working smoke alarms.

It's part of the organization's "Sound The Alarm" program, which allows people to have a new smoke alarm installed in their home by Red Cross Volunteers.

Volunteers stress the importance of having working smoke alarms, they said it can be easy to overlook them if it's been a while since the last check.

"People need to stay on top of their smoke alarms," David Moyer, a volunteer said. "This is one of the main projects and goals of the American Red Cross is that people have working smoke detectors in their homes."

Red Cross volunteers installed smoke detectors in 11 homes across St. Joseph and Savannah, those in need of a new smoke alarm are urged to set up an appointment with the organization for installation, for more information click here.