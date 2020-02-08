Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Red Cross volunteers install smokes alarms in St. Joseph, Savannah homes

Volunteers with the American Red Cross installed a total of 11 smoke detectors in homes across St. Joseph and Savannah

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 9:37 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Volunteers with the American Red Cross went out in St. Joseph and Savannah on Saturday to make sure households have properly working smoke alarms.

It's part of the organization's "Sound The Alarm" program, which allows people to have a new smoke alarm installed in their home by Red Cross Volunteers.

Volunteers stress the importance of having working smoke alarms, they said it can be easy to overlook them if it's been a while since the last check.

"People need to stay on top of their smoke alarms," David Moyer, a volunteer said. "This is one of the main projects and goals of the American Red Cross is that people have working smoke detectors in their homes."

Red Cross volunteers installed smoke detectors in 11 homes across St. Joseph and Savannah, those in need of a new smoke alarm are urged to set up an appointment with the organization for installation, for more information click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Temperatures will actually rise overnight because the winds out of the south are bringing in moisture and warmer air. By tomorrow morning our temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s. Showers will start by 8 a.m. and will move out of the area before noon. After the rain, temperatures will begin to drop as winds wick up out of the north. Wind gusts tomorrow afternoon could easily top 25 mph. The rest of the week looks much calmer and cloudier with highs in the 30s and 40s through Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories