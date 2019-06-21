Clear

Red Cross volunteers working to help communities impacted by recent flooding

(AGENCY, Mo.)— American Red Cross volunteers spent Friday afternoon going door-to-door in Agency, Mo., establishing the number of people impacted by recent flooding.

"It's very important," Red Cross volunteer Dorothy Gilk said. "We come from all over and I'm from Minnesota. I've been doing this for 14 years and I love giving back to those in need."

Red Cross teams wanted to meet with residents to determine what assistance each individual needs in order to clean up from the flood. 

Volunteers will be in Rosendale Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

For more information, visit redcross.org or call 1-800 RED CROSS.

After two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday morning, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a break this afternoon. An active weather pattern is still in place as we head into Friday evening & into the weekend.
