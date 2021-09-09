Red Friday flags sale returns to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Red Fridays are officially back in Chiefs Kingdom and participating McDonald's are helping fans celebrate the kickoff to the 2021 NFL season.

Friday, September 10, local McDonald's in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities will be selling the official 2021 Chiefs Red Friday flags. Each flag will cost $5.

"We start selling flags at 6 a.m. and it's going to be fabulous," said area McDonald's Director of Operations Vickie Wallace.

Kansas City locations will begin sales at 5 a.m.

