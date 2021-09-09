Clear
Red Friday flags sale returns to St. Joseph

Friday, September 10, local McDonald's in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities will be selling the official 2021 Chiefs Red Friday flags. Each flag will cost $5.

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 6:06 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Red Fridays are officially back in Chiefs Kingdom and participating McDonald's are helping fans celebrate the kickoff to the 2021 NFL season.

Friday, September 10, local McDonald's in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities will be selling the official 2021 Chiefs Red Friday flags. Each flag will cost $5.

"We start selling flags at 6 a.m. and it's going to be fabulous," said area McDonald's Director of Operations Vickie Wallace.

Kansas City locations will begin sales at 5 a.m.

McDonald's and Ronald McDonald House Charities is back with the Red Friday Chiefs Flags

Today will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s. A southerly wind will return to the area this afternoon helping to warm up temperatures and increase moisture in the area. Conditions will be more summer like Friday into the weekend because of this southerly wind. Highs will be in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
