Rededication ceremony for Lloyd Warner Sunday

The rededication ceremony was held four months after the first ceremony held outside the Buchanan County Courthouse.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday afternoon the St. Joseph Black Archives Museum invited the public once again to a remembrance service honoring the life and story of Lloyd Warner.

Warner was 18 when he was lynched in front of the Buchanan County Courthouse in November of 1933.

Eighty-eight years later, Warner's story is getting new attention thanks to the museum and Equal Justice Initiative.

"It’s just been a really great opportunity," Sara Parks, St. Joseph Museums said. 

Parks, a historians familiar with the story of Warner said its one that must continue to be told no matter how painful.

"It’s not something that ever happens in your backyard," She said, "but it did happen in our backyard."

The service included a re-dedication of the soil collected from the lynching. The rededication came four months after the first dedication ceremony held in July.  The goal was to continue to educate people in hopes of learning collectively towards a brighter future

"There are people here today that are finding out more and more that they didn’t know back in July." Loes Hedge, St. Joseph Black Archives Museum said.  "As sad as it is, it’s still the history and once you face that we can move forward." 

The Black Archives Museum is curently working on securing a memorial for Warner to be displayed at the courthouse, they have a target date set for completion in Spring 2022.

It was another pleasant day today with sunny skies and temperatures making a run for the 50s. Chilly conditions overnight tonight into Monday with lows in the low 30s under mostly clear skies. The cool temperatures will soon warm up for Moday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, extremely warm for this time of year with mostly sunny skies and gusty winds. Temperatures on Tuesday look to stay in the 50s, followed by highs in the 60s for the remainder of the work week. Rain chances look to stay minimal into next week. Temperatures are forecasted to stay above average for the first day of December on Wednesday.
