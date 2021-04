(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph voters have elected three new candidates to the St. Joseph Board of Education on Tuesday.

Kenneth Reeder, LaTonya Williams and David Foster won the three open seats on the Board of Education.

Reeder earned 4,982 votes while Williams tallied 4,200. Foster collected 4,876 votes.

Each will serve a three-year term.

Current board members Larry Koch, Lute Atieh and Rick Gehring garnered the lowest vote totals in Tuesday's election.