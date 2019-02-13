Clear
Registration open for Apple Blossom Pageant

Deadline for entries is Feb. 25.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 2:19 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Registration is open for the Apple Blossom Pageant.

This year's theme is "Olde Tyme Apple Blossom."

The Queen, Junior Queen and Princess division will be limited to the first 20 contestants.

"The limit allows us to choreograph and plan better," says Michelle Wolfe, executive director of the Apple Blossom. "We do three pageants in one evening. So, having more than 20 contestants in each makes everyone - contestants, directors and judges - feel rushed."

The pageant will be held March 9 at the Missouri Theater.

The Apple Blossom Parade is May 4.

