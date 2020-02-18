Registration opens for 2020 Apple Blossom Pageant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Registration is open for the 2020 Apple Blossom Pageant.

This year's theme is "Telling Our Stories."

The Queen, Junior Queen and Princess division will be limited to the first 20 contestants.

"The limit allows us to choreograph and plan better," says Michelle Wolfe, executive director of the Apple Blossom. "We do three pageants in one evening. So, having more than 20 contestants in each makes everyone - contestants, directors and judges - feel rushed."

Deadline for entries is March 9.

CLICK HERE FOR ENTRY FORMS

The pageant will be held March 21 at the Missouri Theater.

The Apple Blossom Parade is May 2.