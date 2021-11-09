Rehabilitation center breaks ground in Elwood

(ELWOOD, Ks.) A new rehab hospital is breaking ground in Kansas.

Tuesday afternoon, ClearSky Health officially broke ground in Elwood, Ks on its' newest facility.

The ClearSky Rehabilitation Center of Elwood-St. Joseph will host 30 beds for individuals who live with disabling injuries and illnesses.

"We chose this area to have access for all the people; 50 miles away on the Missouri side as well," said Darby Brockette, the CEO of ClearSky Health. "The first time we came, it was pouring down rain, and we came out here to this site, and we said, 'that's it.' It took us two minutes to say, 'we're going to build this right here.'"

Brockette was joined by ClearSky Health administration, city officials from Elwood, Doniphan County and St. Joseph, including Mosaic LifeCare representatives to officially break ground on the six-acre lot located directly off the highway on U.S. 36, west of the Dollar General.

The rehab center will provide in-patient care to nearly 650 patients annually who are living with injuries, illnesses or other medical conditions.

Brockette said the mission of ClearSKy Health is to give patients the opportunity to be close to their family and friends when recovering while receiving premium care. The goal of the new center is to decrease travel for patient supporters and increase the "at-home" atmosphere when staying at the center.

The new facility will feature a gym, private rooms and other amenities, including creating 100 new healthcare jobs in the Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri region.

The facility is expected to open winter of 2022.