Reign Reborn: Monarchs win championship in inaugural season

(KANSAS CITY, Ks.) In their first season as the historic Monarchs, the newly rebranded Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Team has won the championship.

Monday night, the former Kansas City T-Bones, defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Legends Field to win the 2021 American Association Championship of Independent Baseball.

8-1 was the final score in game 3 of a best of 5 series.

The Monarchs won games 1 and 2 in Fargo over the weekend, and played in Kansas City at Legends Field Monday night after a rain delay.

Kansas City finished the regular season at 69 and 31, winning the South Division, defeating the Sioux City Explorers in the divisional round series.

Kansas City was formerly known as the T-Bones.

In 2020, Mark Brandmeyer and his team took over as new ownership, striking a new deal in 2021 to bring back and honor Negro Leagues Baseball and rebirth the Monarchs.

This is the second time in three seasons the team has won the American Association Championship. The T-Bones won it all in 2018 and made a post-season appearance in 2019. Kansas City did not compete in 2020 due to the pandemic.

