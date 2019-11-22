Remains identified as missing Wisconsin brothers

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Investigators confirm the remains found in Caldwell County and Nebraska are those of two missing Wisconsin brothers.

Dental records confirmed Nicholas Diemel's remains were recovered on a farm in Braymer, Mo., while Justin Diemel's remains were recovered in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Neb.

The brothers were in Northwest Missouri on a business trip in July when they went missing.

Garland Joseph Nelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to their deaths.

Nelson is also charged with two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nelson is currently held without bond in Caldwell County Detention Center.

Caldwell County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol continue to investigate.