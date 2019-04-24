Remains of Korean War solider who went missing in 1950 laid to rest in Leavenworth National Cemetery

(LEAVENWORTH, Kan.) A St. Joseph solider killed in the Korean War in 1950 was laid to rest in Leavenworth National Cemetery Wednesday.

The remains of Cpl. Frederick Eugene Coon were returned home to St. Joseph on Monday nearly 70 years after he died.

Cpl. Coon was 22-years-old when he was killed in action July 29, 1950, near Geochang, Republic of Korea.

He was last seen executing a roadblock near the village of Gwonbin-ri.

His remains were recovered from a shallow grave two years later. He was positively identified 68 years later in 2018.

Cpl. Coon was buried with full military honors.

