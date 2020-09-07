Remains of Nebraska officer escorted home

Clear
Mario Herrera grew up in Missouri, attending Mid-Buchanan schools before he started his 23-year career with the Lincoln Police Department.

(LINCOLN, Neb.) — The remains of a Nebraska police officer, who had been shot two weeks ago while in the line of duty, was escorted home Monday, authorities said.

Herrera died at 3:30 Monday morning at an Omaha hospital two weeks after he was shot, according to a LPD news release.

Herrera a LPD investigator was shot while serving a warrant, in connection to a murder, on Aug. 26.

“The Lincoln Police Department is devastated by the loss of one of our most outstanding police officers. Mario was an exceptional investigator, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Empathetic, kind, and utterly committed to serving victims and protecting his community, Mario was an exemplary human being who just happened to be a Lincoln police officer,” the news release said.

A family member posted confirming his death on the online site CaringBridge.com Monday. 

Officers from the Omaha police, Lincoln police, Nebraska State Police (NSP), and other law enforcement agencies escorted Herrera’s remains back home to Lincoln Monday afternoon.

According to Nebraska State troopers, Herrera was part of the “team” before working in Lincoln. The trooper who went through NSP camp with Herrera in 1995, led the escort Monday.

Lincoln police have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags to be flown at half staff until sunset on Sept. 11, in honor of Herrera’s sacrifice.

