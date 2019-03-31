Remains of toddler, man found in burned vehicle in Platte County

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) The remains of a toddler and man were discovered Sunday in a burned vehicle in Platte County, according to authorities.
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths as suspicious.
The sheriff's office received a call shortly after 7:00 a.m. regarding a vehicle fire in the 20000 block of B Highway north of Ridgley.
The caller told authorities they could see human remains in the vehicle.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the investigation.
