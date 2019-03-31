Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Remains of toddler, man found in burned vehicle in Platte County Full Story

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths as suspicious.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 1:24 PM
Updated: Mar. 31, 2019 1:29 PM

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) The remains of a toddler and man were discovered Sunday in a burned vehicle in Platte County, according to authorities. 

The sheriff's office received a call shortly after 7:00 a.m. regarding a vehicle fire in the 20000 block of B Highway north of Ridgley.

The caller told authorities they could see human remains in the vehicle. 

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the investigation. 

