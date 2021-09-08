Remembering 9/11: St. Joseph Red Cross volunteer recounts the tragedy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Karla Duncan was like many Americans on the morning of September 11th, 2001 as she watched in horror as planes turned into missiles. However, the difference is Duncan traveled to Ground Zero four days later.

“I immediately knew that I would be going,” said Karla Duncan, Senior Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross in St. Joseph.

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Almost 3,000 people were killed after terrorists hijacked four commercial planes, two of which targeted the World Trade Center in New York.

In the days following the terrorist attack, Duncan, a volunteer with the American Red Cross in St. Joseph, bravely flew to New York City to offer aid in the man-made disaster.

Duncan received the service call on September 12th, but didn't leave for New York until two days later as airports across the country were shut down. She and a few other volunteers were flown by Angel Flight, an air ambulance that offers emergency medical flights.

For a month Duncan called Ground Zero home as she fed first responders during their breaks after they had spent hours looking for any signs of hope inside the towers of rubble.

“When the rescuer would come off the pile with his animal, we could feed both of them and give them a chance to have some rest so that they could go right back to what they were there to do,” said Duncan.

She was also challenged with trying to console desperate families who never would find the answer to the one question stapled, taped and printed across every inch of New York City: Have you seen them?

“I had people walk up to me and show me pictures and say, ‘Have you seen them?’ I mean, they were so desperate to find somebody and unfortunately, we all know the outcome of that,” said Duncan.

One year later, Duncan had the opportunity to see Ground Zero once again.

She and a fellow KQ2 reporter flew to New York City to document the one year anniversary of 9/11.

Duncan retraced her steps and met with the first responders and fellow volunteers that she said are "forever a part of her."

Now, two decades have passed and Duncan said she can still remember the sounds, sights and smells of one of the darkest days in our nation's history.

“All of the sky was filled with planes and helicopters that were kind of protecting New York because we didn’t know what else might happen,” said Duncan.

While she hopes America never has to see a day like 9/11 again, Duncan wished the 20th anniversary of the horrific tragedy reminds us all of the power and strength of unity.

“Looking at where our nation is today compared to where we were 20 years ago- that was a horrible event, but the one thing it did was bring us together. We weren’t republicans or democrats, Christians or Jewish, black or white. We were all Americans and we all just banded together and I wish we could just find that again to bring us back together,” said Duncan.

Duncan still serves the American Red Cross as a Senior Disaster Program Manager.

She has not had the opportunity to visit the 9/11 memorial, but hopes to in the future to honor the men and women who were killed that fateful day.