Remembering Will Walker

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Family and friends mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Savannah boy Monday.

Will Walker battled cancer for more than seven years undergoing countless radiation and chemotherapy treatments, trying to beat this awful disease.

Many followed his brave fight with synovial sarcoma all the way until the end at 8:49 Monday morning.

Will's fight started when he was just nine years old, diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a one in a million type of cancer that attacked aggressively forcing him to make a decision regarding amputating a part of his arm at just nine years old.

A decision you and I might not know how to make, but Will did and that's how he fought fearlessly, always attacking the cancer and doing everything he could to have the normal life a teenage boy should be able to live.

Will loved sports, determined to still play after the cancer diagnosis.

And he did, he played baseball, he was still a part of the football team, loved his friends, loved to laugh, loved the Chiefs getting the chance to watch his team win the Super Bowl in February of 2020.

At every turn. It felt like Will's battle with cancer would be won, but it just kept coming back attacking harder and harder and harder and with this passing Monday.

It leaves us all with questions. Why? Why does this happen? But at the same time in his fight Will showed us all hope can go a long way.

He battled for more than seven years, never wavered, never quit. And perhaps he was never a normal teenage boy. But that's okay.

Because Will was a warrior who loved life and attacked and fought his battle with cancer all the way until the end.

"I believe that I've been through it almost all my life and and I've learned so much so yeah, I think it's everyone just believing me and so I got to believe in me too," Will said.

Along with getting a trip to the Super Bowl, Will also made an appearance on the Ellen show during his fight with cancer.