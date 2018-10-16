Clear

Remembrance held for slain teen

Family and friends gather to remember slain teen Kaytlin Root.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Family and friends gathered at Krug Park Tuesday afternoon to remember a St. Joseph teen whose life was cut short two years ago. Seventeen year-old Kaytlin Root was lured to the park by an 18 year-old man and a juvenile. Authorities said the two then beat Root unconscious before they stabbed her to death.

For the family, the pain hasn't gone away. "My life will never be the same," Jamie Jaramillo, Root's mother said. Jaramillo along with David Stephens, Root's stepfather, joined Root's friends to remember Root with a balloon release.

"I'll never stop doing these ballon releases, ever, I will always be here, I will always be her voice," Jaramillo said. 

The family remembers Root as someone who was strong-willed yet very loving and caring. 

"She'd like to debate everything, she was never wrong," Jaramillo said. 

"She was a very loving person, caring, I don't think there was anybody she disliked," Stephens said.

