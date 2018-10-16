(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Family and friends gathered at Krug Park Tuesday afternoon to remember a St. Joseph teen whose life was cut short two years ago. Seventeen year-old Kaytlin Root was lured to the park by an 18 year-old man and a juvenile. Authorities said the two then beat Root unconscious before they stabbed her to death.
For the family, the pain hasn't gone away. "My life will never be the same," Jamie Jaramillo, Root's mother said. Jaramillo along with David Stephens, Root's stepfather, joined Root's friends to remember Root with a balloon release.
"I'll never stop doing these ballon releases, ever, I will always be here, I will always be her voice," Jaramillo said.
The family remembers Root as someone who was strong-willed yet very loving and caring.
"She'd like to debate everything, she was never wrong," Jaramillo said.
"She was a very loving person, caring, I don't think there was anybody she disliked," Stephens said.
Related Content
- Remembrance held for slain teen
- Rival School Wears Green in Remembrance to Student Killed in Crash
- First Board of Education Candidate Forum Held
- Vigil held for Henry Street shooting victims
- 37th annual Oktoberfest held in Atchison
- Missing Teen Found Safe
- Tuskegee Eagles Help Teens Soar
- Final fundraiser held before opening of new youth center
- Teen Seriously Injured in Andrew County Crash
- Police Searching for Endangered Missing Teen