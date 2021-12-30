Reminders for safe driving on New Year's Eve

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Holiday celebrations aren't over quite yet since New Year's Eve is on Friday. Even though celebrating often involves drinking alcohol, driving afterwards has consequences.

"We're going to be out there in full force. We're going to be conducting hazardous moving operations over the New Year's holiday. We're going to have DWI saturations going on," Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Sergeant Jake Angle said.

MSHP Troop H is here in St. Joseph. And between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day last year, they issued 10 total citations for driving while intoxicated. And in the entire state of Missouri....there were 58 total.

Sgt. Jake Angle has reminders for anyone driving on Friday night, especially for people who plan on consuming alcohol.

"Don't go to an outing or something consuming an intoxicating beverage and then think you're okay to drive. Have a plan in place you know, maybe stay there, have a sober designated driver," Sgt. Angle said.

Sgt. Angle also says that driving while intoxicated isn't the only thing troopers will be looking for when they pull drivers over, since driving while impaired from consuming drugs is common on New Year's Eve too.

"Zero tolerance on driving while impaired, anything like that. You know you're going to go to jail. People should know that," Sgt. Angle said.

Weather is another point that he makes as well. Our area will potentially have winter conditions that can affect your ability to drive safely whether you are consuming alcohol or not.

"Watch the weather, look when this front is due to arrive. Look when it's due to depart maybe plan around that," Sgt. Angle said.

Sgt. Angle wants drivers to understand what you are getting into if you make the wrong decisions.

"If you choose to drink and drive, if you choose to drive impaired, whether it be drugs or alcohol we will be out there. We will find you. We will arrest you. And we will take you to jail it's that simple," Sgt. Angle said.

Sgt. Angle says another zero tolerance driving law is wearing your seatbelt; you can be following all other traffic laws but if you aren't wearing your seatbelt you're risking your own safety and will get a ticket.