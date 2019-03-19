Remington Nature Center closes through Friday because of river levels

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff from the Remington Nature Center in St. Joseph announced Tuesday that the center will be closed through Friday because of elevated water levels on the Missouri River.
The nature center will be closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, according to a post on the center's Facebook page.
The nature center is planning on reopening Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m.
