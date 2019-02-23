(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) Some interesting creatures were seen at the Remington Nature Center earlier this evening.

Many families came out to get up close and personal with owls.

The event was courtesy of the Lakeside Nature Center from Kansas City which provided the owls for visitors to check out, along with a presentation over each type of owl.

Organizers say the event is just another way to connect more people to the wildlife in our own backyard.

"People are probably hearing them in their yard or their neighborhoods," Shelly Cox, Remington Nature Center said. "We thought with winter time, if there's not always a lot going on, it would be a perfect time to get people out to learn about the owls that are found around town maybe in their backyards."

This was the first year for the owl prowl.

Organizers say they hope to continue this event every year during mating season.