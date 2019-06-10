Remington Nature Center remains closed; could open later this week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Remington Nature Center in St. Joseph remains closed as flood waters continue to recede in the area.

Parks officials say there is no damage to the interior of the nature center but water still does cover parts of the electrical panel to the center's HVAC system. This is preventing the center from having air conditioning and parks officials will not reopen without it.

"It's huge," parks department director Chuck Kempf said. "You know, this is the third time now that the nature center has closed due to weather issues and it's pretty frustrating when you can't control that. And you just have to close the doors and you can't serve the public and you lose revenue."

The nature center has been closed since the end of May and has seen the cancellation of many school visits and events at the center.

Kempf says that officials are monitoring the river's levels and hope to have the center open later this week.