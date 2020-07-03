Remington Nature Center tips on city's firework show

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's skies will be full of stars and stripes for the Fourth of July.

The city's firework show is a go and Remington Nature Center will have one of the best views in town.

“A nice grassy area on the east side of the building will be a good place to be,” said Chuck Kemf, Director of Parks and Rec for the city of St. Joseph.

Every year, residents pack the nature center to see the sky lit up and Kemf expects no different this year.

To make sure St. Joseph residents get the most bang for their buck, Parks and Rec reminds firework watchers to bring all their tailgating needs.

“There’s really nothing provided, so they need to bring whatever’s gonna make them comfortable.So, chairs, picnic tables, pop up tents, water, food,” said Kemf.

And while Fourth of July goers might want to get to the nature center early and secure a spot, Parks and Rec said the summer's high temperatures might make that a bad idea.

“You’re on an asphalt parking lot, not a lot of green space out here. There is a little bit around the perimeter, but people will have to be careful and make sure that they don’t get here too early and get baked on the parking lot,” said Kemf.

The city's firework show starts 15 minutes before dark, usually causing traffic to peak around 8 p.m.

Police will be directing traffic after the show.

“On the way out, they will actually turn it into one way traffic. So, both lanes going out of here will be heading away from the river,” said Kemf.

As for safety guidelines, Kemf said, “Make sure that they have everything they need to keep them healthy and safe. Also, just be respectful of the other folks around them.”

The Remington Nature Center's building will be closed at 5 p.m., but residents are welcome to use the patio.