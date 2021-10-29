Renovations at Bartlett Center, John Lucas Park ahead of schedule

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Renovation work is moving right along at the Bartlett Center and John Lucas Park.

After a new roof was put on earlier this year, the rest of the work is moving faster than anticipated. More changes inside include new motion-centered lighting throughout.

The center's gymnasium is getting most of the upgrades, a new look is coming together as well as a new HVAC system.

"It is a whole new world in that gym!" LaTonya Williams, executive director Bartlett Center said.

the upgrades aren't just inside the center, John Lucas Park also saw a refresh including new basketball goals, lighting and fencing.

For Williams, the changes aren't just about sprucing things up, they're about giving the kids who use the center every day a deeper sense of pride.

"The kids are able to know that they are cared enough about," She said. "They think that everybody thinks that they're important and the thing about it is that they are."

Williams hopes the renovations will be done by the end of the year.