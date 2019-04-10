Clear

Rep. Graves asks IRS to delay tax return deadline for flood victims

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) U.S. Representative Sam Graves sent a letter to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requesting a delay of the deadline for the filing of tax returns or a delay of the late filing penalty for those affected by flooding in Missouri.

Graves sent the letter in response to talking with local tax preparers who informed him that clients could not get a disaster-related tax filing extension due to the lack of a federal disaster declaration.

“Folks in northwest Missouri affected by the flooding are hurting and have many more pressing issues to deal with as they start the recovery process,” Graves said. “While we wait for a federal disaster declaration, giving them an extension on filing their taxes or delaying any late-filing penalty would help ease the burden. I hope the IRS will recognize the extenuating circumstances my constituents are facing.”

Governor Parson has requested a preliminary assessment of damage by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the State Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. This is in preparation for an official request for federal disaster assistance.

It is unclear when the assessment will be complete due to ongoing flooding and it may not be complete by the tax filing deadline, which is April 15.

