Rep. Solon passes St. Joseph Land Bank bill through Missouri House

(JEFFERSON, Mo.)— Missouri House Bill 821, or the St. Joseph Land Bank bill, was passed through the Missouri House of Representatives last week.

State Representative Sheila Solon (R-St. Joseph) led the charge for the legislation.

The Land Bank bill will allow the City of St. Joseph to create a land bank with the goal of getting abandoned properties into the hands of responsible owners.

“I was asked to handle this legislation by the City of St. Joseph; it is a top priority for them," Rep. Solon said. "I am thankful that I was able to get it passed out of the House and moved to the Senate where Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) has agreed to handle this legislation for me."

In St. Joseph, there are approximately 450 vacant structures that are considered dangerous and in violation of the Property Maintenance Code.

Solon said the legislation will give an incentive for responsible borrowers to invest in these properties and either bring them up to safe standards or possibly tear them down and rebuild.