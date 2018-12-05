Repair company taking donations to help those in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One local repair company is accepting donated goods to help people in the community who are in need.

Collision Repair Specialists is hosting its 7th annual "The Next Big Thing" drive. Donations of canned goods and diapers are being accepted.

If a person brings in 30 canned goods or a full box of 120-180 count box of diapers, they receive a free oil chance voucher that never expires.

The company says the idea came from someone in the family.

"We always wanted to figure out a way to give back to the community," Dale Eaton, owner of Collision Repair Specialist said. "And that was how we originated it. Our son come up with all of the ideas and worked with all of the agencies that we go through to do that."

The food and diapers will be donated to Second Harvest Community Food Bank and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph.

You can bring donations to the shop located at 3900 Frederick Avenue until December 21 and do not have to be a customer to donate.

On the 21st, one local military family in need will receive a free car.