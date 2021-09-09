Clear
1 in 4 COVID-19 cases are children according to AAP

As we head the fall season, the St. Joseph Health Department said the coronavirus won't be the only concern.

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 4:35 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new study shows the coronavirus is infecting more children.

According to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics, 1 in 4 COVID-19 cases are among kids which is the largest number of cases in children since the global crisis began. 

The study shows children usually make up 15% of total cumulative cases since that start of the pandemic, but last week it shot up. 

For the week ending September 2nd, 26.8% of the reported weekly COVID-19 cases were children.

"The variant is just affecting kids more. It is more contagious. It spreads to more people, but unfortunately in general, it does seem to be affecting kids much more so than that original virus itself," said Connie Werner, Clinic Supervisor for the St. Joseph Health Department.

According to AAP, more than five million children have tested positive since on the onset of the pandemic. 

The increasing number of kids testing positive for the virus is raising questions on what parents and the community can do to keep that part of our population ineligible to be vaccinated safe.

"I will not be surprised if we see an increase in the flu this year. Last year, we had more social distancing, we had less large gatherings, we had more mask wearing. So, we did see a remarkable reduction in the flu and that was a blessing," said Werner. 

Now, the report does show severe illness and death from COVID-19 remains rare amongst children, but it does happen.

The AAP study shows Missouri has had five children die from the virus since the pandemic began. 

As more kids become infected with the virus, the health department continues to promote layered protection: social distancing, good hand hygiene, getting vaccinated and mask wearing.

 

Today will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s.
