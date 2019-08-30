(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) According to a new report, a deal to sell the Kansas City Royals has been agreed upon with a Kansas City businessman.
According to USA Today's Sports Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale, Royals owner David Glass has agreed to a deal with Kansas City native John Sherman to sell the team for $1 billion.
The deal would become official in November, Nightengale says, when it is ratified by Major League Baseball owners.
Sherman is currently a minority owner of the Cleveland Indians.
David Glass bought the team from the Kauffman Estate in 2000 for $96 million.
Related Content
- Report: Royals owner agrees to sell team for $1 billion
- Royals, Ned Yost agree to 1-year extension for 2019
- Royals Release 2018 Schedule
- Royals Trio Decline Qualifying Offers
- Royals Postpone Sunday’s Game
- Royals Heat Up Kauffman Stadium
- Roster Moves For The Royals
- Royals sign 1st round pick
- Royals debut new team-themed street car to kickoff 2019 season
- Royals Pitcher Pleads Guilty to DUI
Scroll for more content...