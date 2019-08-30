Clear

Report: Royals owner agrees to sell team for $1 billion

According to a new report, a deal to sell the Kansas City Royals has been agreed upon with a Kansas City businessman.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) According to a new report, a deal to sell the Kansas City Royals has been agreed upon with a Kansas City businessman.

According to USA Today's Sports Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale, Royals owner David Glass has agreed to a deal with Kansas City native John Sherman to sell the team for $1 billion.

The deal would become official in November, Nightengale says, when it is ratified by Major League Baseball owners.

Sherman is currently a minority owner of the Cleveland Indians.

David Glass bought the team from the Kauffman Estate in 2000 for $96 million.

