Report: Royals owner agrees to sell team for $1 billion

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) According to a new report, a deal to sell the Kansas City Royals has been agreed upon with a Kansas City businessman.

According to USA Today's Sports Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale, Royals owner David Glass has agreed to a deal with Kansas City native John Sherman to sell the team for $1 billion.

The deal would become official in November, Nightengale says, when it is ratified by Major League Baseball owners.

Sherman is currently a minority owner of the Cleveland Indians.

David Glass bought the team from the Kauffman Estate in 2000 for $96 million.