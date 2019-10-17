Report: St. Joseph schools fall behind in math, English but on track with attendance, ACT score targets

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Public Schools’ Annual Performance Report score fell below the state average for English and math targets.

According to the report, the St. Joseph School District is at the “floor” for hitting state mathematics and english test score growth and at the “floor” of the state’s desired level of progress for SJSD but “approaching” expectations.

However, it wasn’t all bad news. The number of students who met state benchmarks for attendance, ACT scores and some college readiness standards improved.

“While we are pleased with the positive data in the report, we know must continue to address the areas in which we fell short,” said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, SJSD Superintendent.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its Annual Performance Reports for the 2019 school year, which serves as a snapshot of how school districts have performed over the past year.

The report uses five performance standards that incorporate test scores, college and career readiness, attendance, graduation rates, and other factors to determine school district accreditation.

Last year, the district received a 91.2 percent overall score on the state’s annual report card for districts, or APR. The district’s score was an increase of nearly five percentage points compared to 2017.

This year is different. The state revamped the APR eliminating point totals and percentages. Instead, the report uses both statistical and visual representations of performance through color-coded bar graphs.

DESE officials said the changes would better equip parents to make decisions about their child’s education and it would give schools an incentive to focus on student improvement rather than data points.